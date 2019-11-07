Chelsea leads the way in representation in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad ahead of EURO 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

Calgary-born defender Fikayo Tomori joins Blues teammates Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 27-man team.

Southgate named a larger than normal squad due to what he called a "couple of injury doubts."

Leceister City midfielder James Maddison is named in a third straight squad, but he has yet to feature, having dropped out of the previous two with injury and illness.

England needs a single point to qualify for next summer's tournament with the final to be held at Wembley Stadium.

ENGLAND SQUAD

GK - Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Nick Pope (Burnley)

D - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) and Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

MF - Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham) and Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW - Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)