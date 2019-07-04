Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu has been added to the July 27 UFC 240 card in Edmonton.

Dawodu (9-1-0) will face Yoshinori Horie (8-1-0), a Japanese fighter making his UFC debut.

The 28-year-old Dawodu has won his last two bouts after being submitted by Danny Henry in his first UFC outing.

The main event of the Rogers Place card pits featherweight champion Max (Blessed) Holloway against former lightweight title-holder Frankie (The Answer) Edgar.

Other Canadians on the card include Felicia (Feenom) Spencer, Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, Alexis (Ally-Gator) Davis, Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, Gavin (The Newfoundland Terror) Tucker and Gillian (The Savage) Robertson.