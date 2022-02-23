Flames trying not to get caught up in breaking franchise-win streak record

The Calgary Flames have hired former Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray as a scout.

TSN's Salim Valji reports Murray watched his first game for the Flames Tuesday and will focus on California teams. He adds the arrangement will be reevaluated after the season.

Confirming @icemancometh former Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray, who has completed treatment for alcohol misuse, now scouts for the Calgary Flames & watched his first game on Tues night.



Murray's focus will be California teams…arrangement will be evaluated after the season. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 23, 2022

Murray resigned from his role with the Ducks in November, two days after being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 9 following a recommendation from law firm Sheppard Mullin. He said at the time he would enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, which Valji reports he has completed.

Murray, who played 15 NHL seasons from 1975-90 - all for the Chicago Blackhawks, was the Ducks senior vice president when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007. He was moved to general manager in 2008 after Brian Burke departed for the Toronto Maple Leafs and was named General Manager of the Year in 2014.

The 66-year-old saw the Ducks make the playoffs in nine of his first 11 seasons as general manager, but the team failed to qualify for the postseason in each of his final three years.