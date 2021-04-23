The Calgary Flames cancelled their morning skate Friday as a precaution due to one positive player test from Thursday's COVID-19 testing.

The team added the player is in isolation and all other staff/players have tested negative.

The Flames are scheduled to host Montreal Canadiens on Friday night in the first of a three-game set between the two teams.

The Canadiens held their gameday skate on Friday.

"Business as usual" a team spokesperson told TSN's Salim Valji regarding their plans.

Calgary is currently chasing Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, sitting eight points back with one more game played.