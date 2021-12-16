The Calgary Flames confirmed to TSN on Thursday that some of their players have contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Lab tests can take several days to determine the strain of the virus, so the number of Flames players with Omicron could rise in the coming days.

Currently, 18 players, three coaches (including Darryl Sutter), and nine staff members are in the NHL’s COVID protocol. Everyone in the protocol is doing well, according to the team.

Only five players on the Flames' roster have not entered protocol: Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, Michael Stone, and Dan Vladar.

Calgary’s games through Saturday are cancelled, with more postponements likely to follow. The league will elaborate on the Flames’ situation in the coming days. Calgary hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and welcomes back former captain Mark Giordano with the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 23 before a three-day holiday break.

The Flames last played on Saturday versus the Boston Bruins at the Saddledome. Of the 38 players who suited up that night, 21 are now in COVID protocol.