The Calgary Flames are now up to 18 players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Forward Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington were added to the protocol Thursday, along with one member of the team's support staff.

#Flames Roster Update: Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and 1 member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 16, 2021

The team announced Wednesday that 17 members of the organization were added to the protocol and will be out at least 10 days, including head coach Darryl Sutter, associate coach Kirk Muller, star forward Johnny Gaudreau and goalie Jacob Markstrom, along with some staff members.

Of the Flames active roster, only Matthew Tkachuk, Dan Vladar, Blake Coleman, Michael Stone, and Mikael Backlund remain off the list as of Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Flames games were postponed through Dec. 18, though the team could be sidelined until after Christmas.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities will remain closed for players until further notice,” the National Hockey League said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames’ regular season schedule, and will provide a further update next week.”