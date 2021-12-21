57m ago
Flames add G Vladar to COVID protocol
The Calgary Flames have added goaltender Dan Vladar to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 24-year old has posted a 5-1-1 record with a 2.10 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in seven games this season.
On Monday, the Flames announced they had re-opened the team facilities for players and staff that remained negative through daily COVID-19 testing.
According to TSN's Salim Valji, Matthew Tkachuk, Blake Coleman, and Michael Stone are the only Flames players who remain off the protocol.
The NHL had announced Friday that the Flames would be shut down until after the league's holiday break.