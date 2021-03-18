Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said Wednesday he never considered pulling Jacob Markstrom during the team's 7-3 blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Markstrom was beat seven times on 30 shots in Wednesday's game, but Sutter he doesn't believe in making goalie changes in-game.

"Not for one shift, second, minute, anything," Sutter said. "Every team I've ever coached, I do not pull the goalie.

"I believe they fight their way out of it just like everybody else. It's basically a trust thing because I think he's an awesome goalie. But he has to be able to battle too."

Markstrom, who saw his record drop to 11-8-2 with the loss, was critical of his performance post-game. The 31-year-old has a .903 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average this season, his first with the Flames.

"It was a [bad] night by me," Markstrom said. "I feel bad. I feel terrible. They scored on every chance they got, pretty much. It's my job to keep the puck out of the net and I didn't do that. It's embarrassing and frustrating for sure."

Sutter, however, pinned the loss on the Flames play in their own zone in front of Markstrom.

"This team, this group of players have to learn, they don't have the firepower to not put themselves in a position to be good defenders or to check or to play well in their zone," Sutter said. "If they don't play that way ... look at the shots, they end up 33-30. I don't think we're going to score eight goals and beat Edmonton 8-7."

Wednesday's loss marked the Flames first since Sutter was made his debut behind the bench last week. Calgary will look to bounce back on Friday in the first of two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.