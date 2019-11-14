5h ago
Flames' Brodie discharged from hospital after collapse at practice
Calgary Flames defenceman TJ Brodie has been discharged from hospital and is doing well in recovery at home after suffering what the team has called "an episode" on-ice during practice on Thursday. Flames general manager Brad Treliving is scheduled to provide a further update at 9:45am mt/11:45am et. on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
TSN.ca Staff
Practice was halted earlier on Thursday when Brodie collapsed to the ice. He was taken off via stretcher by emergency medical staff.
TSN's Jermain Franklin noted that Brodie was conscious and alert when he was taken off the ice.
The team confirmed to Franklin that Brodie was awake and responsive before he left the building.
Later on Thursday, GM Treliving released a statement.
"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Treliving said. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you."
A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Flames.
He's appeared in 21 games this season and has averaged 19:13 minutes a night with eight assists.