Calgary Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play, the team announced on Friday.

"Earlier this evening Travis called me to inform us that he has decided to opt out of the NHL Return to Play Program," Flames GM Brad Treliving said in a statement. "Travis explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult decision not to participate in the Stanley Cup Qualifier and Playoffs."

The NHL and NHLPA ratified a Return to Play plan and a new collective bargaining agreement on Friday. The Flames open up their qualification round aganst the Winnipeg Jets.