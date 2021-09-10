The Calgary Flames have signed veteran defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Michael Stone to a one-year contracts

Gudbranson will make $1.95 million next season while Stone will earn $750,000.

The 29-year-old Gudbranson scored one goal and added three assists over 45 games split between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators last season.

Over 563 career games spent with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Senators and Predators, Gudbranson has 21 goals and 56 assists.

The native of Ottawa was selected third overall by the Panthers in 2010.

Stone, 31, netted two goals and added two assists over 21 games with the Flames last season, his fifth year with the franchise.