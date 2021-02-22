Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is a game-time decision to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, head coach Geoff Ward announced.

Monahan missed the Flames' 7-1 blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

“A game-time decision for him.” - Geoff Ward on Sean Monahan’s status tonight pic.twitter.com/4hfLyRgM92 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2021

The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists in 16 games this season.