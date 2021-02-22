44m ago
Flames F Monahan a GTD vs. Leafs
Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is a game-time decision to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, head coach Geoff Ward announced.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 1, Oilers 7
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan is a game-time decision to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, head coach Geoff Ward announced.
Monahan missed the Flames' 7-1 blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday with a lower-body injury.
The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists in 16 games this season.