The Calgary Flames released defenceman Eric Gryba from his professional tryout on Thursday, leaving their training camp roster at 53 players.

Gryba, 31, appeared in 10 games with the New Jersey Devils last season, failing to register a point. He had two goals and seven points in 47 games with the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

The #Flames have released defenceman Eric Gryba from his PTO. https://t.co/u92LogNhT1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 19, 2019

A third-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2006, Gryba has seven goals and 43 points in 289 career games with Ottawa, the Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils.

He made his NHL debut during the 2013 season.