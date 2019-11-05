At Calgary Flames` practice on Tuesday, forward Milan Lucic told the media he disagreed with the two-game suspension he was levied by the NHL for roughing.

Lucic was assessed two minor penalties for roughing after punching Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood behind the Flames net in Saturday`s game. Sherwood, who dropped to the ice after the punch from Lucic, left the game following the incident but later returned.

``I mean it was pretty clear the guy (Kole Sherwood), whatever you want to call it, slashes or spears the goalie and I was standing up for him,`` said Lucic. ``I thought the referees got it right on the ice the first time by them (Columbus Blue Jackets) going up on the power play, they even got a slashing penalty on the play so I think even Ritter (David Rittich) said it was the second time he got slashed in three games so you got to step up for your teammates and I`m more than willing to do that, this suspension won`t change that moving forward.``

Lucic will serve the second game of the suspension tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. The Flames are 8-7-2 to start the season and are sixth in the Pacific division.

``I was brought up in the age where you protect yourself at all times,`` said Lucic. ``Maybe moving forward, you can expect that from guys not to be ready for it, maybe go a little lighter on them. But it`s hard to when it`s not in your nature so I think the main thing is to just try to avoid the head. I know some people like to write sucker-punch, I mean look up the definition of a sucker-punch, my arm didn’t cock up, it was more of a forearm shiver that rode up into his head.``

Lucic has three assists and 30 penalty minutes in 16 games this season.