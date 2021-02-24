1h ago
Flames' Markstrom remains day-to-day
Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward said goalie Jacob Markstrom remains day-to-day, adding the team is hopeful for his return 'sooner rather than later.'
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 3, Maple Leafs 0
Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward said goalie Jacob Markstrom remains day-to-day, adding the team is hopeful for his return 'sooner rather than later.' Markstrom is battling an upper-body injury.
David Rittich is expected to start Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after recording a shutout in the Flames' 3-0 win over Toronto on Monday.
The 31-year-old Markstrom has a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909 in 15 games so far this season.