Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward said goalie Jacob Markstrom remains day-to-day, adding the team is hopeful for his return 'sooner rather than later.' Markstrom is battling an upper-body injury.

Geoff Ward now on Jacob Markstrom's status:



David Rittich is expected to start Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after recording a shutout in the Flames' 3-0 win over Toronto on Monday.

The 31-year-old Markstrom has a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909 in 15 games so far this season.