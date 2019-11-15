Treliving: Brodie 'doing well', no set timetable for his return

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Friday that TJ Brodie was at home and "feeling good" after the defenceman unexpectedly collapsed during a team practice.

Treliving said that Brodie's neurological tests came back negative, but added there were more tests to be done and the team's medical staff would leave "no stone unturned."

Practice was halted Thursday when Brodie fell to the ice and started convulsing. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher and went to hospital for evaluation.

"After a few minutes, TJ was alert, he was responsive," Treliving said. "He was transported to Foothills Hospital and he remained there for the remainder of the day into the early evening. A battery of tests took place and then TJ was released. He was at home last night resting with his family."

Brodie will not travel with the Flames for their road game Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. There was no timetable for his return.

"There's good news that he's come through everything so far," Treliving said. "He's doing good, is on the mend. He'll stay under the supervision of our team, led by (team doctor Ian Auld).

Brodie, 29, is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

With Brodie ruled out of at least the team's next two games, the team recalled defenceman Oliver Kylington from the AHL on Friday and placed Juuso Valimaki on long-term injured reserve.