While the Calgary Flames made a change behind the bench on Thursday, it appears change could be coming to the team's lineup as well.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli said Thursday prior to the team firing head coach Geoff Ward and hiring Darryl Sutter that general manager Brad Treliving has been looking for a winger to play alongside Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau.

Insider Trading: What does future hold for Pearson in Vancouver? What are the NHL's contingency plans for the Canadian team that makes it to the Conference Final and can't have a visiting team cross the border? What does the future hold for Tanner Pearson in Vancouver? What area are the Flames looking to improve? TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli discuss this and more.

"A lot of people are wondering what Brad Treliving is up to. Well, he's on the hunt for a right winger. Not just a guy who plays on the right side but a right-shooting winger," Seravalli said on Insider Trading.

"There's been a conundrum there. They love the contribution from Elias Lindholm on that top line, but they feel that they're a better-balanced team with Lindholm centring that second line. That of course opens up a hole on the right side that they'd love to fill. They've tried some different guys there at varying points this year, including Dominik Simon, Andrew Mangiapane, and others, but they haven't found that fit and that's what he's looking for at the moment to try and mix things up."

Calgary's coaching change came shortly after their 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, which boosted their record to 11-11-2. The Flames are chasing the Montreal Canadiens for fourth in the North Division, two points back with two more games played. The Edmonton Oilers, who sit third in the North, have four more points than the Flames with one more game played.

According to CapFriendly, the Flames have just $362,720 in cap space ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

Sutter, who last coached the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, will debut behind the bench for his second stint with the Flames on Saturday against the Oilers.