What is the Flames' identity this year?

Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau is 'fine' after missing the third period of Monday's preseason loss to the Edmonton Oilers due to precautionary reasons, head coach Darryl Sutter told the media after the game.

According to Darryl Sutter, #Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau is “fine” despite his early departure tonight in Edmonton. Gaudreau missed third period for what team called “precautionary” reasons. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) October 5, 2021

Gaudreau scored his second of the preseason in the opening period before leaving.

The 28-year-old is entering his eighth season with the Flames after scoring 19 goals and adding 30 assists over 56 games in 2020-21.

Gaudreau is entering the final season of a six-year, $40.5 million contract.