CALGARY — Forward Matthew Coronato is the newest member of the Calgary Flames after the team picked him 13th overall in the NHL entry draft Friday.

The five-foot-10, 183-pound right-winger was the No. 9-ranked North American skater after leading the USHL with 48 goals for the Chicago Steel last season.

Coronato was named the league's forward of the year and has committed to playing for Harvard next season.

With the draft is being held virtually for the second year in a row, Flames general manager Brad Treliving made the announcement via video stream from the Saddledome in Calgary.

Calgary was handed the No. 13 pick after finishing the year out of the playoffs with a 26-27-3 record. The Flames' season was punctuated by a coaching change in early March when Darryl Sutter replaced Geoff Ward as bench boss.

The club will have six picks to go when the draft resumes with the second round on Saturday, including No. 45, 77, 84, 141, 173 and 205.

Calgary made some moves before making its first pick in the 2020 draft, dropping from 19th spot down to 24th before selecting centre Connor Zary.

Zary played an shortened season with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers this year and put up 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 15 games.

