Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Dallas Stars' defenceman John Klingberg in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss, the NHL's department of Player Safety announced on Friday.

$5,000 is the the maximum amount allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

The 23-year-old has five goals and seven assists in 10 games this season. In 359 career NHL games, Tkachuk has 115 goals and 170 assists. He was selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2016 Nhl Draft.