The Calgary Flames placed centre Derek Ryan on waivers Tuesday.

Ryan, who went unclaimed on waivers prior to the season, has one assist in 10 games this year. His last appearance with the team came Feb. 4 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 34-year-old is playing in the last of a three-year, $9.375 million contract he signed with the Flames in 2018. He carries a $3.125 million cap hit.

Ryan has 51 goals and 137 points in 312 career NHL games with the Flames and Carolina Hurricanes.