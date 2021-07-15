The Calgary Flames announced the re-signing of forward Brett Ritchie on Thursday to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

Ritchie, 28, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Not a shock to see Brett Ritchie signed by the Calgary Flames…he played up and down the lineup and a Sutter favourite…also meets Expansion Draft criteria requiring a couple of experienced forwards to be eligible — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 15, 2021

TSN's Salim Valji notes that the signing of Ritchie meets expansion draft eligibility for the Flames ahead of next week's draft.

A native of Orangeville, Ont., Ritchie appeared in 32 games for the Flames last season, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, Ritchie heads into his eighth NHL season.

For his career, Ritchie has 39 goals and 29 assists in 300 games with the Flames, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars.

Internationally, Ritchie has represented Canada at various levels, including as a member of the 2013 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Ufa, Russia.

Ritchie's new deal is an increase of $200,000 on the one-year, $700,000 deal on which he played a season ago.