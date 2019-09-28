4h ago
Flames release F Smith-Pelly from PTO
The Calgary Flames released veteran forward Devante Smith-Pelly from his professional tryout, the team announced Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Calgary Flames released veteran forward Devante Smith-Pelly from his professional tryout, the team announced Saturday.
The Flames added the 27-year-old to their training camp roster earlier this month.
Smith-Pelly scored four goals and added four assists over 54 games with the Washington Capitals last season, his 10th in the NHL.
A 2010 second-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks, Smith-Pelly has recorded 44 goals and 57 assists over 395 games with the Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Capitals.