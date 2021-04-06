1h ago
Flames sign D Solovyov to entry-level deal
The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday the club has signed defenceman Ilya Solovyov to a three-year entry level contract. The Flames selected Solovyov in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
The native of Mogilev, Belarus recorded two goals and seven assists in 41 games with Minsk Dynamo in the KHL this season.