Monahan: 'I'm looking forward to getting the season going again'

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rinat Valiev and forward Ryan Lomberg to one-year, two way contracts at AAVs of $700,000.

Valiev, who did not appear in a game with the Flames last season, had an arbitration hearing scheduled for August 4.

Rinat Valiev signs contract extension with NHL Calgary Flames. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/CW5ZDZec4h — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 16, 2019

The 24-year-old appeared in 57 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat last season after being acquired by the Flames along with Matt Taormina from the Montreal Canadiens for Brett Kulak. He scored five goals and 24 points in 62 games with the Heat and Laval Rocket. Prior to the trade, Valiev dressed in two games with the Canadiens. A native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, Valiev was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lomberg, 24, played 58 games with the AHL's Stockton Heat last season scoring 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points and 72 penalty minutes. He has played 11 NHL career games with Calgary, picking up an assist and 32 penalty minutes.