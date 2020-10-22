Treliving shares how different this NHL off-season has been

The Calgary Flames signed forward Dominik Simon to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Thursday.

Simon posted seven goals and 22 points in 64 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He added one assist in four games during the Return to Play.

The 26-year-old has 19 goals and 64 points in 173 career games, all with the Penguins. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.