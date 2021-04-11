1h ago
Flames sign F Duehr to entry-level contract
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Walker Duehr to a two-way entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old recently completed a four-year college career at Minnesota State - Mankato following a loss to St. Cloud State in the 2021 Frozen Four tournament. Duehr recorded ten goals and seven assists in 28 games this season.