The Calgary Flames have signed Norwegian forward Emilio Pettersen to a three-year entry level contract, the team announced on Monday.

Pettersen, 20, scored 13 goals and added 22 assists over 36 games with the University of Denver in 2019-20, his second season at the school.

Calgary selected the native of Oslo in the sixth round, 167th, overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.