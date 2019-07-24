The Calgary Flames have avoided arbitration with Sam Bennett by signing the forward to a two-year, $5.1 million contract, the team announced on Wednesday evening.

Bennett was scheduled to have a hearing on July 27 had the two sides not agreed to a deal.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and posted 27 points in 71 games this past season.

Bennett was drafted in the first round (4th overall) by Calgary in the 2014 NHL Draft. He is coming off a two-year contract worth $3.9 million.

The native of Holland Landing, Ont., has 116 points in 312 NHL games.