A month after being bought out by the Calgary Flames, Michael Stone is back with the team.

The club announced the signing of the 29-year-old defenceman to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Wednesday.

The Flames bought out the final year of his three-year, $10.5 million deal on August 2, but incurred a loss to the blue line shortly thereafter when Jusso Valimaki tore his ACL in mid-August.

Veteran defenceman Andrew MacDonald will also be at Flames training camp on a professional tryout basis.

A native of Winnipeg, Stone was limited to just 14 games last season due to complications from a blood clot in his arm.

Stone heads into his ninth NHL season and fourth with the Flames.

In 439 career games with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes and Flames, Stone has recorded 29 goals and 88 assists.