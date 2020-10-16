Treliving shares how different this NHL off-season has been

The Calgary Flames signed Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $4.85 million contract on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Mangiapane will carry a cap hit of $2.425 million under the new contract.

BREAD IS RISING!



The #Flames have signed Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year deal: https://t.co/AoE0MyMCyy pic.twitter.com/UR9nSaeepl — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 16, 2020

The 24-year-old forward had 17 goals and 32 points in 68 games with the Flames this past season. He had two goals and five points in 10 games during the NHL's Return to Play.

A sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2015, Mangiapane has 25 goals and 45 points in 122 career games with the team.