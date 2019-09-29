The Calgary Flames have signed forward Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old Rinaldo played with the Nashville Predators last season, recording one goal and two assists in 23 games.

A sixth-round pick in 2008, Rinaldo has also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Arizona Coyotes, and has 15 goals and 22 assists in 351 career games.

