The Calgary Flames are turning to Andrew MacDonald for help on their blue line in the wake of the injury to Juuso Valimaki.

The team announced on Thursday that the 32-year-old veteran will attend training camp on a professional tryout basis.

#Flames Training Camp Update: Defenceman Andrew MacDonald will attend camp on a professional try-out agreement. pic.twitter.com/jNa5BuWY8a — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 22, 2019

The signing comes just over a week after Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team would in the market for a left-handed defenceman after Valimaki sustained a torn ACL while training.

A native of Judique, NS, MacDonald is a veteran of nearly 600 National Hockey League games. He was bought out from the final year of a six-year, $30 million deal with the Philadelphia Flyers in June.

MacDonald appeared in 47 games with the Flyers last season, recording nine assists in 16:24 of ice a night.

A sixth-round pick out of the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats in 2006, MacDonald spent the first six years of his career with the New York Islanders.

Over his 11 career, MacDonald has amassed 28 goals and 133 assists.

According to CapFriendly, the Flames have $7.76 million in cap space for this season with restricted free agents Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane still in need of new contracts.

The Flames bought out the contract of defenceman Michael Stone earlier this month.