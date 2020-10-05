The Calgary Flames are turning back the clock.

The team announced on Monday that the uniforms the team wore from the franchise's move from Atlanta in 1980 until 1994 - including during their 1989 Stanley Cup run - will once again become the Flames' primary uniforms.

It's official.



🔥 It's time to go Full Retro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MBtXVHEhVE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 5, 2020

The Flames made the announcement with a video posted on Twitter.

"My teammates and I love them," Flames captain Mark Giordano said in a statement. "The first thing that comes to mind is that these were the jerseys worn when they won the Cup back in 1989. There is a certain amount of pride for the current players knowing that we carry on a legacy and tradition. They look great and feel even better on. I think they are the coolest jerseys in the League."

While the red, yellow and white uniforms were effectively retired in 1994, they have periodically returned over the past 25 years. The red version of the uniform was reintroduced as an alternate in 2009 and occasionally worn through the 2012-2013 season and returning again in 2016-2017. In 2019, the team wore the retro uniforms as their regular home uniforms during the playoffs.

During the 2019 Heritage Classic against the Winnipeg Jets in Regina, the team sported an updated version of their white retro uniforms. That will now serve as the club's away uniform.

Since making the change in 1994, the team has used four different primary uniforms in the ensuing seasons. The former primary home uniform featuring the black "C" crest will serve as the team's third jersey going forward.