2h ago
Flames trade Bennett to Panthers
Sam Bennett's time with the Calgary Flames has come to an end. The Flames are dealing the 24-year-old centre to the Florida Panthers along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a second-round draft pick and prospect Emil Heineman.
TSN.ca Staff
Lock it in! ☑️— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 12, 2021
We have acquired forward Sam Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Calgary in exchange for forward Emil Heineman and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
📝 » https://t.co/K5ggXcTLTO pic.twitter.com/DgiV2Xy57Z
The move comes after Bennett and his agent, Darren Ferris, made it publicly known that he had asked for a trade out of Calgary earlier this season.
Bennett was a healthy scratch for a game in February and then again in March. He has four goals and eight assists in 38 games so far this season for the Flames.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 Draft, Bennett tallied 18 goals and 36 points in his sophomore season in 2015-16 but hasn’t gotten back to that level of production since, scoring eight goals and added four assists in 52 games last season.
Bennett signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal that will expire at the end of this season.
Change has been a theme this season in Calgary as the Flames also parted ways with head coach Geoff Ward and replaced him with Darryl Sutter in early March.