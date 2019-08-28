Travis Hamonic is tuning out trade rumours as he approaches his third season with the Calgary Flames.

Hamonic, who along with fellow defenceman TJ Brodie is entering the final season of his current contract, said Tuesday he’s simply focused on training for the upcoming season.

“I’m someone that stays away from that stuff, first of all,” Hamonic told the Calgary Sun. “I obviously really like being here and feel I fit in well with the group and the team. I think you can’t listen to any of that outside noise and have to focus on the task at hand, which is waking up every day in the summertime and getting into the gym, training. And then when that’s over with, you just try to be a dad and not let any of that outside stuff affect you... for me, I just go about my business.”

Trade rumours have swirled around the Flames this off-season as the team has just $7.76 million in cap space with restricted free agents Matthew Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane in need of new contracts.

Hamonic scored seven goals and posted 19 points in 69 games with the Flames last season, reaching the postseason for just the third time in his nine-year career. The 29-year-old said he's focused to reaching the Stanley Cup as he hits the decade mark in the league.

“It flies by, it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been that many years. Every year you play is, for me, another year you haven’t won.

“You’re trying to build towards winning and you want to win more than anything, that’s the bottom line. It’s why we spend so much time away from our families …you just want to get there one day, hopefully.”

Hamonic, a second-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2008, carries a $3.86 million cap hit for this season.