The Calgary Flames have acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens receive forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick in return for Toffoli.

The first-round pick involved in the deal is top 10 protected in 2022. If the pick falls within the top 10, then Montreal will receive a 2023 first-rounder instead along with an added fourth-round pick from the Flames.

Toffoli is signed through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $4.25 million. He has nine goals and 26 points in 37 games this season, his second with the Canadiens after joining the team as a free agent in 2020.

The 29-year-old right wing scored 28 goals and posted 44 points in 52 games last season, adding five goals and 14 points in 22 games as the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final.

"It's a Stanley Cup winner, to me he's a top-six, proven scorer…he can touch every part of the game, five-on-five, penalty kill. With the pedigree he has, it'll be a great addition," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said.

A second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2010, Toffoli has 182 goals and 370 points in 614 career games with the Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and Kings.

Pitlick, 30, has two assists in 25 games with the Flames this season.

Heineman was selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2020 draft and acquired by the Flames as part of their return for Sam Bennett last season.

The trade comes just one week after the Canadiens fired head coach Dominique Ducharme, replacing him with Martin St. Louis behind the bench. Montreal has gone 0-3 since the coaching change and remains last in the NHL with 23 points.

The Flames, meanwhile, have won six straight games and sit second in the Pacific Division with a record of 26-13-6.