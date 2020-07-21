Calgary's Crawford goes from caddie to player Aaron Crawford, who has been making a living as the caddie for Martin Trainer, has earned a spot in the field at this week’s 3M Open, Bob Weeks writes.

In one round, Aaron Crawford went from being a PGA Tour caddie to needing one.

The Calgary native, who has been making a living as the caddie for Martin Trainer, got through two levels of qualifying to earn a spot in the field at this week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.

“My mindset is to go out and hit every shot to the best of my ability,” he said.

Crawford’s path to what will be his first start on the PGA Tour started last Thursday at a pre-qualifier at Victory Links Golf Club in Minneapolis, where he shot 67 to allow him into the main qualifying tournament. At that one, played at the same course, he posted a stellar 63 to grab one of just two spots in the field.

“There was really no pressure,” pointed out Crawford, who figures he’s played in about 10 Monday qualifiers in the past. “If I didn’t make it, I’d caddie but I ended up shooting a really good round of golf.”

He started slowly, with pars on his first four holes, but after 11 he was six under. He closed things out with a birdie on his final hole to earn his spot.

The 25-year-old has been chasing the PGA Tour since he turned professional right after high school. He’s spent most of his time on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada where last year, he made two cuts in 11 starts.

He did have status on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, but that same year caught mononucleosis and opted against making the trip south.

“I took that as a sign it wasn’t for me,” said Crawford, who made one start on that circuit in 2016.

Most recently, he’s been battling it out on mini-tours throughout the southern U.S. He’s won a few events on the Outlaw Tour, a circuit that features talented players and requires low numbers just to earn a cheque.

A month ago, with the Mackenzie Tour shut down and not many options on the horizon, he signed on to caddie for his friend Trainer and has been absorbing everything about life on the PGA Tour, even if he hasn’t swung a club yet.

“It will make a big difference this week,” Crawford said. “It’s not like I’m walking in blind. I know some of the caddies and players and that will help.”

On Tuesday, he was in the process of hiring his own caddie, as was his usual boss, Trainer.

As for what he hopes to achieve this week, Crawford is keeping things simple.

“I want to play well. That’s the goal,” he stated. “I can’t control what anyone else does, so I’ll focus on my own game.”

There is one other goal, of course, and that involves Trainer.

“I really want to beat him.”