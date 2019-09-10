2h ago
Calgary's Dawodu to fight at UFC 244 in MSG
Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will face American Julio Arce at UFC 244 in New York on Nov. 2. Dawodu (10-1-0) ran his UFC winning streak to three in July when he dropped Japan's Yoshinori (The Rising Star) Horie with a head kick in the third round at UFC 240 in Edmonton.
The Canadian Press
Arce (16-3-0) is a coming off a May win, also by head kick, over American Julian Erosa.
The main event at Madison Square Garden will see third-ranked welterweight contender Jorge (Gamebred) Masvidal (34-13-0) against No. 6 Nate Diaz (20-11-0).
Dawodu lost his UFC debut in March 2018 to Scotland's Danny (The Hatchet) Henry, who dropped him with a right hand and then locked on a guillotine choke. The Canadian rebounded with wins over Austin (The Golden Boy) Arnett, Kyle (Crash) Bochniak and Horie.