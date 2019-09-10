Calgary's Dawodu to fight at UFC 244 in MSG

Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will face American Julio Arce at UFC 244 in New York on Nov. 2.

Dawodu (10-1-0) ran his UFC winning streak to three in July when he dropped Japan's Yoshinori (The Rising Star) Horie with a head kick in the third round at UFC 240 in Edmonton.

Arce (16-3-0) is a coming off a May win, also by head kick, over American Julian Erosa.

The main event at Madison Square Garden will see third-ranked welterweight contender Jorge (Gamebred) Masvidal (34-13-0) against No. 6 Nate Diaz (20-11-0).

Dawodu lost his UFC debut in March 2018 to Scotland's Danny (The Hatchet) Henry, who dropped him with a right hand and then locked on a guillotine choke. The Canadian rebounded with wins over Austin (The Golden Boy) Arnett, Kyle (Crash) Bochniak and Horie.