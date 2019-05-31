Mitchell believes it's important to face live defence, proud of young teammates

CALGARY — The defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders opened their 2019 campaign with a 37-1 pre-season win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored on a one-yard carry, Gerald Holmes rushed for a three-yard touchdown, Griff Whalen caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Anthony Gore scored a 34-yard interception touchdown.

Gabe Ferraro kicked field goals from 26 and 32 yards and Rene Paredes was good from 14 yards.

Calgary also benefited from timely defensive contributions including a touchdown-preventing tackle by DaShaun Amos, a Gump Hayes interception and a Kevin Prosser sack, as well as Gore's pick for a touchdown.

The game marked the first time brothers Dave and Craig Dickenson faced each other as CFL head coaches.

Dave has coached the Stampeders for three seasons, while Craig was named head coach of the 'Riders in January when Chris Jones left for the NFL.

Kickoff was delayed half an hour to 7:30 local time to give Calgary's skies more time to clear and for air quality to improve.

Smoke from northern Alberta forest fires blanketed the city and Environment Canada's air quality index rated Calgary high risk Friday.

Visibility improved in the evening, however.

"The league has consulted weather experts who advise the air quality is at acceptable levels for the pre-season contest," the Stampeders said in a pre-game statement.

"The information was corroborated by air-quality readings taken at field level."

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, the CFL's most outstanding player last season, played Calgary's first two series completing three of five pass attempts for 84 yards.

Arbuckle threw for 131 yards the rest of the half, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Whalen. Arbuckle also dove for a one-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal.

Montel Cozart took over in the third quarter throwing for 122 yards before he was relieved by Troy Cook midway through the fourth. Cook rushed for eight yards and threw a pass for seven.

Craig Dickenson didn't play Saskatchewan's No. 1 pivot Zach Collaros.

Cody Fajardo started going 10-for-12 in passing for 73 yards and rushing for 30.

He marched the 'Rider offence to Calgary's doorstep in the second quarter, but the Stampeders defence held firm and forced a turnover on downs.

Fajardo gave way in the second quarter to David Watford, who went 8-for-12 for 65 yards. Watford was picked off by Hayes while attempting to find Kyron Moore in the end zone in the third quarter.

Isaac Harker then took a turn taking snaps going 5-for-10 for 54 yards. Ty Gangi finished the game and gave up the interception to Gore.

Felix-Menard Brier kicked wide left on a 38-yard field goal attempt in the last minute of the first half for Saskatchewan's single point.

Saskatchewan is at home to Winnipeg next Thursday before starting the regular season on the road against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 13.

The Stampeders close out the pre-season next Friday in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions before their opener June 15 at home against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Stampeder defensive end Folarin Orimolade left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury and did not return.