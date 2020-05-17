46m ago
Stamps' Reinhart announces retirement
Calgary Stampeders national linebacker Job Reinhart announced his retirement Sunday. Reinhart spent training camp with the Stampeders after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 CFL Draft before returning to the University of Guelph for his senior season.
TSN.ca Staff
