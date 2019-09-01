The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as their starter for their Labour Day Classic matchup against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Mitchell was activated off the six-game injured list on Thursday and has been took reps with the first team offence. The 29-year-old was activated off the six-game injured list two weeks ago and had initially targeted Aug. 17 as his return to the field, but was placed back on the IL ahead of the team's loss to the Montreal Alouettes after he had a setback in practice.

Mitchell has not appeared in a game since Week 3 against the BC Lions where he threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Arbuckle, who also took first-team reps on Thursday, has gone 4-3 as the team's starter since taking over in Week 4 and completed 31 of 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 10 loss to the Alouettes.

The Stampeders have dropped to fourth in the CFL's West Division after suffering two straight losses.