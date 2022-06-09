Stegall: Adams Jr. could be the most exciting player in CFL

Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders host Vernon Adams Jr. and the Montreal Alouettes as the CFL regular season gets underway Thursday night.

This will mark the only regular-season meeting between the Stampeders and Alouettes in 2022.

Catch the action LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN Direct and the TSN App beginning with pre-game coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Last season, the Stampeders finished third in the West Division with a record of 8-6 and advanced to the semifinal where they fell 33-30 in overtime to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Montreal went 7-7 in 2021 and finished third in the East. The Alouettes were defeated 23-12 by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their semifinal matchup.

The Stampeders have dominated the Alouettes on home turf, winning 10 of the past 11 games between the clubs at McMahon Stadium. In their lone meeting in 2021, the Stampeders beat the Alouettes 28-22 in Calgary.

The Stampeders won both of their preseason contests, while the Alouettes went 1-1.

After being plagued by injuries the past two seasons, TSN’s Salim Valji writes that Stampeders quarterback Mitchell is finally healthy.

“Great,” Mitchell replied when asked of his health. “I think we’re kind of chomping at the bit here. Dave [Dickenson] and the coaching staff took care of us during training camp, making us feel healthy and strong and [now] we’re kind of just ready to get in some game action.”

Meanwhile, as pivot for the Alouettes, Adams Jr. will have Eugene Lewis and Jake Wieneke in his view – a pair of pass-catchers who both finished in the top five in yardage in 2021.