The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian kicker Rene Paredes.

The undrafted free agent out of Montreal's Concordia University will enter his 10th season with the Stamps in 2021.

The native of Pierrefonds, Que., won Grey Cups with the Stamps in 2014 and '18.

The six-time team captain was the league’s most outstanding special teams player in 2013 and has been named both a West Division and CFL all-star on four occasions.

In 2019, Paredes was 43-of-52 on field goals and made 30 of 31 converts. He also kicked off 80 times for an average of 64.4 yards. For his career, he has made 86.4 per cent of his field goal attempts with a career-long of 52 yards.

"I'm excited to reunite with my teammates after this long layoff," Paredes said in a statement. "Calgary is home to my family and I and this is where I want to be."

The Stamps also re-signed Calgary-born receiver Colton Hunchak, signed American offensive lineman Leon Johnson and announced American offensive lineman D.J. Coker has exercised his right to opt back into his contract for 2021.