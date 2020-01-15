The Green Bay Packers signed DaShaun Amos to a futures deal on Wednesday after the American defensive back was released by the Calgary Stampeders to pursue NFL opportunities.

Amos reportedly worked out for the Packers on Tuesday.

In 17 games for the Stampeders last season, the 25-year-old Amos finished with 42 tackles and five interceptions. He was also named a Western All-Star.

The Packers recently signed Amos' teammate in Calgary Reggie Begelton to a futures deal.