The Calgary Stampeders released linebacker Nate Holley on Wednesday to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the NFL

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Tuesday that Holley had received interest from a handful of NFL teams, but clubs were hesitant to bring him in as they awaited word on whether he was free to sign from the CFL.

Holley was named the CFL's rookie of the year last season after posting a total of 100 tackles, one sack and one interception with the Stampeders.

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association filed a grievance in February over the Stampeders refusal to let Holley out of his contract to pursue opportunities in the NFL. TSN's Farhan Lalji added in April that the CFLPA would be taking the case to arbitration.

The 25-year-old's contract was set to expire after the 2020 season, which was cancelled on Monday.

Holley spent training camp in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He was undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.