18m ago
Stamps sign DT Rose to two-year extension
The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday the team has signed defensive tackle Mike Rose to a two-year contract extension. Rose had a breakout campaign in 2019 for the Stampeders, starting all 18 games and finishing with 46 tackles, the most by an interior lineman in the CFL.
TSN.ca Staff
2020 will be Rose's fourth in Calgary. He played in just one game in both 2017 and 2018.