The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday the team has signed defensive tackle Mike Rose to a two-year contract extension.

Rose had a breakout campaign in 2019 for the Stampeders, starting all 18 games and finishing with 46 tackles, the most by an interior lineman in the CFL. The 27-year-old also had five sacks last season.

2020 will be Rose's fourth in Calgary. He played in just one game in both 2017 and 2018.