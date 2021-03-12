What does the potential partnership between CFL and XFL mean for the future?

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Nick Holley, the team announced Friday.

Nick is the twin brother of current Miami Dolphins linebacker and former Stampeder, Nate Holley, who was the CFL's 2019 Most Outstanding Rookie.

Nick, who played collegiately at Kent State, played five games with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020, registering 21 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

At Kent State, Nick played running back, wide receiver and quarterback for the Golden Flashes. Over his career, he threw for 974 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 1,776 yards and 14 scores and caught 47 passes for 380 yards and five majors.