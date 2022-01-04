The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Tommy Stevens, the team announced on Tuesday.

Some more competition in the QB room...



Welcome to the Red & White, Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II)!@sentinelstorage | #GoStampsGo — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) January 4, 2022

Stevens, 25, was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints but also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. He played in one regular-season game with the Panthers, gaining 24 yards on four rushing attempts.

Stevens played his senior collegiate season at Mississippi State, completing 97-of-161 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 83 carries for 381 yards and four scores.