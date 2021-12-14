The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Tre Roberson to a two-year deal that will keep him with the club through the 2023 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team also signed defensive linemen Yurik Bethune and Tracy Sprinkle, offensive lineman D.J. Coker, running back Aca’Cedric Ware, and Canadian linebacker Brad Cowan.

Roberson was the Stampeders nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018 and a CFL all-star in 2019. He ha d short stint with the NFL's Chicago Bears but returned to the Stampeders in October. He made three regular-season starts, recording nine tackles and a forced fumble.

“Tre has established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the CFL and I’m pleased that he has made this commitment to the Stampeders,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “With his coverage skills and playmaking ability, he will be a very important part of our defence over the next two seasons.”

“As I said when I re-signed with the Stamps in October, Calgary is home for me,” said Roberson. “I’m comfortable here, I love my teammates, this organization and this city and this is where I want to be. I’m really looking forward to bringing this team and city another championship.”